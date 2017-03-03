Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Man attacks Hispanic woman with umbrella on Astoria street after saying ‘you should be deported’

Photo via Google Maps
A man attacked a Hispanic woman with an umbrella on an Astoria street on Wednesday.

A man walking near a Key Food in Astoria attacked a Hispanic woman with an umbrella, telling her to “get the f–k out of my country.”

According to the Daily News, the woman was walking along 31st Street and Ditmars Boulevard on March 1 around 1:30 p.m. when the man approached her and said “Get the f–k out of my country! You should be deported! I should shoot you!”

The man then swung his umbrella at her, cutting her finger. The woman, who has lived in Astoria for more than 26 years, told the Daily News that she had to beat him back with her own umbrella because he would not stop hitting her.

“He just came right at my face, he tells me, ‘You need to be deported. I’m going to smash your face, I’m going to shoot you,’” the woman told the Daily News. “I kept telling him, ‘No, you leave. I belong here. I’m third-generation.’”

She said she blocked him with her left hand, and that’s when she suffered a cut. A crowd gathered around them and the man walked away, she added.

According to the victim, the man “looked like a normal person.” She said he was a white man about 6 feet tall, with a clean-shaven face, brown hair and brown eyes.

“They figure, as long as you’ve got a Latino face we’re all illegal,” she added.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

“This despicable attack has no place in our city – or anywhere,” a joint statement by Congressman Joe Crowley, Senator Michael Gianaris, Assemblymember Aravella Simotas and Councilman Costa Constantinides said. “Now more than ever, we must stand united for tolerance and respect.  All New Yorkers, including our immigrant communities, deserve the opportunity to walk our streets safely and without being viciously harassed or assaulted because of the way they look. We thank the NYPD for their thorough investigation of this heinous act.”

Lance March 04, 2017 / 08:40PM
Joe Crowley by no means do I disagree that it's a shame this woman was attacked but I feel matters in queens should be handled by people who actually live here and see what goes on here , You don't live here you come to visit and play in your band remeber you moved you should worry about Virginia not Queens. I know you support sanctuary cities so that alone proves to me you don't give a rats ass about people who live here and are born here . Remember you suuport not helping local law enforcement on deporting of illegal aliens . Joe see that word in caps ILLEGAL yes that means they are breaking the law what is so hard to get about that . Do we have to wait until it's someone we know or a family member that gets hurt by an illegal criminal and then it's to late . Thank god Hillary lost I tremble to think what this world would have been like if another criminal Clinton was in office . I'm sorry I know you Two were tight and that was a big blow to your political career . Thank God .
Lance March 04, 2017 / 08:26PM
A
Brian Laffey March 04, 2017 / 07:59PM
Hey Mr crowley I see the news travels all the way down to Virginia where you really live.A Congressman who represents queens who doesn't live there....Exactly what draining the swamp means you crooked flea bag!
Gerard McAdams March 04, 2017 / 19:53PM
Congressman why do you support Illegal Criminal Aliens and Sanctuary cities? There is a legal process for immigrants to enter this country. Just like waiting on a line at the store they should enter legally and stop cutting the line. These laws are already in place. You should be protecting us and our existing laws.
