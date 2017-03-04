Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Whitestone bar closure, upcoming M and 7 line service interruptions and 8 other top stories

Photo by Suzanne Monteverdi/QNS
Photo by Suzanne Monteverdi/QNS
A Whitestone pub was shut down by authorities on Feb. 23.

The shut down of a Whitestone bar, scheduled MTA work and a Bayside doctor indicted in a $50 million health care fraud scheme were the top stories on QNS this week.

The aptly named Shenanigan’s Pub, located at 15-07 150th St., was closed by court order on Feb. 23 after the Queens Supreme Court approved the NYPD’s application to shut down the location, cops said. The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) recently fined the pub for selling liquor to a minor, as well as for allowing two assaults on the premises, an SLA spokesperson said. Residents reported that the bar was open for business again on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Middle Village and Ridgewood residents learned that the MTA announced the M train will be out of service between Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village and Myrtle Avenue-Broadway in Bushwick for 11 weekends between March 3 and June 26, causing disruptions for thousands of riders. According to the MTA, the weekend shut downs are due to preliminary work replacing tracks panels prior to the full closure of the M line later this year.

Here are the eight other top stories of the week:

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. March 11, 2017 / 05:02PM
On the MTA front: There will be a major inconvenience to us all, especially for the 7 and M train riders, but the 24/7/365 subway system needs to be maintained in the state of good repair, in order to capture the increasing ridership.
