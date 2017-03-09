Armed robbers hit a Bayside nail salon and lock employee in bathroom: cops

Police are searching for two men who robbed and locked an employee at a Bayside nail salon in the bathroom on Thursday morning.

Police said the victim, a 29-year-old male employee of Queens Park Nails, located at 209-14 41st Ave., opened the store on the morning of March 9. At 9:25 a.m., approximately 10 to 15 minutes after opening, the victim was sitting on a chair using an iPad when he was approached by two male suspects.

One perpetrator displayed what appeared to be a knife, authorities said. The duo then proceeded to take the victim’s iPad and $250 from his pockets. One perpetrator then locked the victim in the bathroom while the other went into the basement at the location. The suspects then fled on foot west on 41st Avenue with two iPads and the $250.

The incident was reported to police around 10:30 a.m., police sources said. There were no reported injuries.

The first suspect is described as an Asian, male, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black, including a black cap and a black mask.

The second suspect is described as an Asian, male, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 5 foot 7 inches and 150 pounds, last seen wearing all black, including a black cap and a black mask.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.