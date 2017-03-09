Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Armed robbers hit a Bayside nail salon and lock employee in bathroom: cops

Photo by Suzanne Monteverdi/QNS
Photo by Suzanne Monteverdi/QNS

Police are searching for two men who robbed and locked an employee at a Bayside nail salon in the bathroom on Thursday morning.

Police said the victim, a 29-year-old male employee of Queens Park Nails, located at 209-14 41st Ave., opened the store on the morning of March 9. At 9:25 a.m., approximately 10 to 15 minutes after opening, the victim was sitting on a chair using an iPad when he was approached by two male suspects.

One perpetrator displayed what appeared to be a knife, authorities said. The duo then proceeded to take the victim’s iPad and $250 from his pockets. One perpetrator then locked the victim in the bathroom while the other went into the basement at the location. The suspects then fled on foot west on 41st Avenue with two iPads and the $250.

The incident was reported to police around 10:30 a.m., police sources said. There were no reported injuries.

The first suspect is described as an Asian, male, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black, including a black cap and a black mask.

The second suspect is described as an Asian, male, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 5 foot 7 inches and 150 pounds, last seen wearing all black, including a black cap and a black mask.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Louis Marschalko April 01, 2017 / 08:06PM
What happens when good guys (and good gals) have guns. /2016/12/armed-robber-shot-by-armed-nail-salon-employee/
Reply
Related Stories
Cops searching for woman in connection to robbery pattern on the 7 train in Queens
Cops searching for woman in connection to robbery pattern on the 7 train in Queens
Woman yells that she ‘hated Asians,’ then smacks man with her umbrella on a bus in Flushing
Woman yells that she ‘hated Asians,’ then smacks man with her umbrella on a bus in Flushing
Popular Stories
Photo: Shutterstock
Queens residents can expect their Con Edison bills to go up starting this Saturday
Photos courtesy of NYPD
VIDEO: Armed robbers hit two Flushing businesses in just four hours, cops say
Photos courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York
Reputed mob captain from Howard Beach among 10 wiseguys indicted for $26M crime operation


Skip to toolbar
Web Analytics