Cops hunting for a man in Jackson Heights who showed a young girl porn on his phone

Police are looking for a man in Jackson Heights who showed an 11-year-old girl a lewd video on his cellphone while she was walking to school.

At 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, the girl was walking to school when an unknown approached her at the corner of Northern Boulevard and 82nd Street. The man pulled out his phone and began to show the victim a pornographic video.

The perpetrator continued to follow the victim as she walked to school. Upon her arrival to school, she told school officials about the incident and the offender fled the scene to parts unknown.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a medium complexion, approximately 40-years-old and standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans, dark sneakers with a white sole bottom and laces, and had a cellphone in his hand.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.