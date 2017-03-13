Here are 10 ways that you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Queens

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up soon. It’s time to bust out your green clothes and four leaf clovers, because everyone is a little bit Irish on March 17.

After you put on all the green you have in your wardrobe and the classic “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” button, you’re going to need to find a place to celebrate.

Here are 10 ways that you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in and around Queens.

1. Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, 29-19 24th Ave., Astoria

At Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just one day – they’re celebrating the luck of the Irish all weekend long! Come by and grab yourself a plate of corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie or fish and chips, which is being made special for the holiday!

2. Donovan’s Pub, 57-24 Roosevelt Ave., Woodside

If you’re looking for the classic Irish pub experience, check out Donovan’s Pub in Woodside. They’re delicious food will having you wanting more, plus they’ve got a number of beers at their disposal to wash it down. Swing by Donovan’s at 9 p.m. and hear some live music to help you celebrate!

3. Austin’s Ale House, 82-70 Austin St., Kew Gardens

If you walk into Austin’s Ale House today, you’ll see that they’re already prepping for St. Patrick’s Day by decking out the bar in green. However, if you go to the bar on St. Patrick’s Day between 3 and 5, Austin’s will be handing out complimentary corned beef and cabbage! Live music from their Monday Brunch Band will start at 5:30 p.m., so come by and celebrate!

4. Studio Square, 35-33 36th St., Long Island City

Dance the night away with a quiet clubbing experience at Studio Square this St. Patrick’s Day! This massive event offers a pair of headphones, a free specialty shot, a wide selection of beer and more to those who come. Buy your tickets early! While they offer tickets at door, they are limited. You must be 21 years or older to take part in this event.

5. Bourbon Street, 40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Bourbon Street will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend long with a special menu and specialty beers. Swing by for some corned beef and cabbage at the bar during Happy Hour, watch some Irish step dancers and rock out to some bagpipes! You’ll find yourself feeling Irish in no time.

6. St. Patrick’s Day Booze Cruise, Empire Cruises

For those who are 21 and over, the St. Patrick’s Day Booze Cruise is a great way to celebrate. Once you’re on the boat, enjoy the Top Shelf Open Bar while dancing the night away to the DJ on board. All passengers must be 21 years of age or older.

7. Banter Irish Bar and Kitchen, 108-22 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

At Banter Irish Bar and Kitchen, they give you the traditional pub experience will a modern twist. They have over 79 varieties of Irish whiskey on hand, which is the largest selection of whiskey in New York. Combine that with their delicious food and you’ll want to come by any time of the year.

8. The Cuckoo’s Nest, 61-04 Woodside Ave., Woodside

Great food and rustic, cozy atmosphere – The Cuckoo’s Nest has it all. When you step inside The Cuckoo’s Nest, you’ll feel like you stepped into the Emerald Isle. Come by the bar and grab yourself a pint of Guinness.

9. Bantry Bay Publick House, 33-01 Greenpoint Ave., Long Island City

This classic Irish pub serves up quality food any day of the year. Their Shepard’s pie will leave you wanting more. If you’re not into Shepard’s pie, they have plenty of other delicious pub classics to try.

10. St. Patrick’s Day Beer + Art Run, Rockaway Brewing Company, 46-01 5th St., Long Island City

Keep the fun of St. Patrick’s Day going with this fun run hosted by the Rockaway Brewing Company on March 18! The run will take participants past hundreds of murals that were created by street artists. At the end of the run, runners will receive a complimentary beer at Rockaway Brewing Company!