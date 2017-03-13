Blizzard of 2017 will leave much of Queens without train service starting Tuesday morning

When all above-ground train service is suspended early Tuesday morning as the Blizzard of 2017 hits New York City, most of Queens will find itself disconnected from the rest of the city.

Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the suspension due to the anticipated heavy snowfall; the storm could dump as much as 2 to 3 inches of the white stuff an hour, potentially disabling any trains running at that time.

Subways will continue running underground, but there won’t be any express service available.

Here’s how the above-ground suspension will affect train lines in Queens:

All 7 trains will terminate at Hunters Point Avenue and operate to and from 34th Street-Hudson Yards.

There will be no A train service in Queens at all; all A trains will terminate at Euclid Avenue in Brooklyn. The Rockaway Park Shuttle will also be suspended.

E and F trains will make all local stops in Queens. E trains will terminate at World Trade Center as normal; F trains will terminate at Jay Street-MetroTech in Brooklyn.

G trains will still run out of Court Square in Long Island City, but will terminate at Bergen Street in Brooklyn.

J/Z service will be completely suspended in Brooklyn and Queens; the J will run shuttle service in Lower Manhattan only.

L trains will terminate at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues.

The M train will not operate at all. All service between Metropolitan Avenue and 71-Continental Avs in Forest Hills will be suspended. The R train will continue to operate as normal.

N and W trains will not run in Astoria or Long Island City. N trains will terminate in Manhattan; the W will not be active at all.

For further details on service changes during the storm, visit www.mta.info. But you might want to follow Mayor Bill de Blasio’s advice and stay home on Tuesday unless you absolutely must travel.