BLIZZARD UPDATE: Above-ground subways suspended after storm hits, schools closed

UPDATED 6:20 p.m.

Last weekend’s snowstorm is nothing compared to what’s to come. New York City is under a blizzard warning, effective at midnight tonight, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking no chances, as he announced on Monday that all public schools will be closed tomorrow.

The snowstorm is expected to bring anywhere between 12 to 20 inches of snow over the course of one day, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is supposed to fall at a rate of 2 to 4 inches an hour, starting early Tuesday morning.

“We’re preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday, and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement.

Later on Monday, de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo announced states of emergency effective at midnight tonight, mobilizing various government agencies to respond to the blizzard. Cuomo announced that all aboveground subways will be closed starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Stay up to date on other public transportation changes on the MTA website. Cuomo also tweeted that the MTA Express Subway will end at midnight tonight.

Nonessential workers citywide are being asked not to go to work on Tuesday; de Blasio further stressed that the public should also avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. The mayor added that, given the predicted heavy snowfall rates, it may be a while before residents see blacktop on the streets again.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 20s, with the temperatures dropping to the low 20s by Tuesday night. The snow will be accompanied by strong winds, which could reach speeds between 20 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 35 to 50 mph. The National Weather Service has also issued a Coastal Flood Warning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those near the coastline in Brooklyn and Staten Island, and areas along the southern shores of Queens.

“Besides the snow, it will be cold,” said de Blasio. “We urge you to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep roads clear for Sanitation crews and first responders.”

New York’s Department of Sanitation has dispatched over 1,600 plows and 689 salt spreaders across the five boroughs in preparation for the storm. Garbage and recycling collections will be suspended when the snow begins.

NYC Emergency Management has released a list of tips to keep you and your family safe during the storm. Click here to see the full list.

In wake of the storm, three of the city’s library systems (Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library and Queens Public Library) will be closed.

Stay tuned for the latest developments on the impending snowstorm.