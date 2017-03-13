VIDEO: College Point man finds two armed suspects in his living room, cops say

A College Point resident entered his home and was greeted by two armed robbers in his living room last week, according to authorities.

On Friday, March 10 at approximately 5:25 p.m., the 47-year-old male victim walked into his home, located in the vicinity of 12th Avenue and 120th Street, when he observed two individuals in his living room, police said.

One of the suspects proceeded to point a black firearm at the victim and demanded that he leave the residence. The victim complied and ran to his neighbor’s house to call the police.

When officers from the 109th Precinct arrived, the individuals had already fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no reported injuries.

An investigation determined that the duo used an unknown object to gain entry through the front door.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males who are approximately 5 foot 10 inches.

Video footage of the two suspects can be seen below.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.