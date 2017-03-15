Cops spotted digging out cars and walkways during yesterday’s snowstorm

While we didn’t get the storm we thought we would get, there is still a layer of snow and ice that is covering the city.

While many of us were stuck inside during yesterday’s snowstorm, tons of people had to face the cold and the ice, including many of New York’s Finest.

A number of NYPD officers were spotted digging out cars, front paths and driveways across the borough.

Is your car is stuck? No problem! The #109pct is here to assist you! pic.twitter.com/u9ljgXgPXx — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) March 14, 2017



A few officers were seen assisting Queens residents in digging out their front walkway, and one of them made a new friend in the process.

Officer Porzelt is hard at work… Snow patrol! pic.twitter.com/iUFoOm8lAV — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) March 14, 2017

Police Officer Cuervo #NCO helps a #CollegePoint resident by shoveling snow in front of this home pic.twitter.com/aqURXH8gY3 — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) March 14, 2017



One officer in particular was able to find the fun that a snow day can bring.