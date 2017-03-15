Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Cops spotted digging out cars and walkways during yesterday’s snowstorm

While we didn’t get the storm we thought we would get, there is still a layer of snow and ice that is covering the city.

While many of us were stuck inside during yesterday’s snowstorm, tons of people had to face the cold and the ice, including many of New York’s Finest.

A number of NYPD officers were spotted digging out cars, front paths and driveways across the borough.

 


A few officers were seen assisting Queens residents in digging out their front walkway, and one of them made a new friend in the process.

 

 


One officer in particular was able to find the fun that a snow day can bring.

Danny Ruscillo March 15, 2017 / 03:50PM
Our NYPD I say it over and over they are the BEST!
