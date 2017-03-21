Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Man throws girlfriend’s dog from a seven-story balcony in Flushing during argument: cops

Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps

Police are looking for a man who allegedly threw his girlfriend’s dog from the balcony of a Flushing apartment building during a dispute last week.

On Friday, March 17, at approximately 7:30 p.m. at an apartment building on 40th Road and Prince Street, the 35-year-old suspect grabbed his girlfriend’s dog during an argument and threw it from her seventh-floor balcony, police said.

The man then walked downstairs, picked up the dead dog and fled the scene on foot. The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct.

Police could not provide a description of the suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

WABC-TV first reported the story.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
FlipoutNYC March 21, 2017 / 04:35PM
Now I think he will eat the dog
Reply
Profile picture
Ja3s0n March 21, 2017 / 16:46PM
If they can't figure this shit out they should quit. Just ask the GF!?
