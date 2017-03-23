Ridgewood tenants want community benefits to come with planned 17-story tower

As developers prepare to build a 17-story mixed-use tower in Ridgewood, residents are gearing up for a fight to make sure that working class tenants and local businesses are not displaced.

The Ridgewood Tenants Union — a neighborhood organization founded on keeping Ridgewood affordable for everyone — is holding a planning meeting on Saturday, March 25, at Outpost Artist Resources to discuss how to ensure that developers AB Capstone give back to the community and keep the neighborhood affordable for working class residents.

Currently, the three empty lots located at 54-27 Myrtle Ave., 336 and 350 St. Nicholas Ave., sit vacant, but soon it will be the site of a 17-story building with 129 luxury apartments with 350 parking spaces, and commercial/retail space.

The property, which is being billed as “Ridgewood Tower,” will consist of 39 studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom apartments, 27 two-bedroom apartments, and 12 three-bedroom apartments.

Last month, real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield announced that the property is currently on the market for just under $35 million, even though nothing has been built on the lots as of yet.

The Ridgewood Tenants Union wants to make sure that the apartments will be affordable for many of the working class residents of the neighborhood in conjunction with the 421A abatement approved plans, and that local businesses have a shot at the retail and commercial spaces in the tower.

The “Say No to the Ridgewood Tower” meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at Outpost Artists Resources located at 1665 Norman St.

QNS reached out to the Ridgewood Tenants Union for comment and is awaiting a response.

If you are interested in attending the community meeting, contact Ridgewood Tenants Union at 929-251-5044 or email ridgewoodtenantsunion[@]gmail.com.