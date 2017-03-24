Briarwood middle school gets brand-new science lab and state-of-the-art learning devices

More than a thousand students in Briarwood now have the chance to engage in some hands-on learning thanks to a new science lab.

M.S. 217, located at 85-05 144 St., educates more than 1,600 students. The new science lab, which was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting event on March 21, features new technology including microscopes and a Promethean smart board, as well as new desks and a refrigerator to facilitate experimentation and learning.

Prior to the addition of the science lab, many of the students did not have the opportunity to access such interactive technology. The new lab doubles the number of students who can now engage in the interactive learning.

The endeavor was funded with $500,000 allocated by Councilman Rory Lancman.

“Over the past 15 years, Councilman Lancman has consistently supported our M.S. 217 school community,” said Patrick Burns, principal at the school. “His RESO-A funding of our new, state-of-the-art science lab is an exemplary demonstration of local government investing in and collaborating with the neighborhood school to better the whole community. We are grateful for our new science lab. It will provide our students a door of opportunity they will maximize for years to come.”

“The opening of a new science lab today at M.S. 217 is a special moment for this school and its students,” Lancman said. “These new, state-of-the-art facilities will enable more students to receive a hands-on science education and deepen their interest in the sciences. I am very proud to provide the funding required to bring a new science lab to M.S. 217, and I look forward to seeing the incredible discoveries students are able to make.”