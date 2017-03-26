Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

VIDEO: Armed robbers hit two Flushing businesses in just four hours, cops say

Photos courtesy of NYPD
Photos courtesy of NYPD

Police have released video and images of gunmen responsible for robbing a pair of businesses in Flushing in a span of about four hours on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the crooks first hit the Green Garden Spa at 42-32 College Point Blvd, near Maple Avenue, at 7:18 a.m. on March 25. The perpetrators walked into the location, displayed a firearm and removed $6,000 in cash. They were last seen entering a yellow Toyota Prius cab that fled southbound on College Point Boulevard.

Nearly four hours later, authorities said, the bandits paid a visit to the SUIY Internet Cafe located at 35-16 Farrington St., between 35th Avenue and Northern Boulevard, at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

As in the first instance, the suspects displayed firearms, and then proceeded to remove $700 in cash. They were observed fleeing the scene southbound in a tan Toyota minivan. Video of the robbery can be seen below.

 

Both robberies were reported to the 109th Precinct; there were no injuries.

One of the suspects is described as an adult male standing 5 foot 8 inches tall who was seen wearing a black coat, a The North Face sweatshirt, black jeans and a green baseball cap with the Cleveland Cavaliers logo on the front.

His accomplice is described as a man standing 5 foot 8 inches tall who was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS, visit their website or send a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Louis Marschalko April 01, 2017 / 08:44PM
It doesn't have to be like this. http://concealednation.org/2017/02/video-its-good-to-have-armed-friends-youve-never-seen-armed-robbers-run-so-quickly/
Reply
Related Stories
Gunman speaks with victim, then shoots him dead on a Flushing street, cops say
Gunman speaks with victim, then shoots him dead on a Flushing street, cops say
Popular Stories
Photo: Shutterstock
Queens residents can expect their Con Edison bills to go up starting this Saturday
Photos courtesy of NYPD
VIDEO: Armed robbers hit two Flushing businesses in just four hours, cops say
Photos courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York
Reputed mob captain from Howard Beach among 10 wiseguys indicted for $26M crime operation


Skip to toolbar
Web Analytics