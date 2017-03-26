VIDEO: Armed robbers hit two Flushing businesses in just four hours, cops say

Police have released video and images of gunmen responsible for robbing a pair of businesses in Flushing in a span of about four hours on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the crooks first hit the Green Garden Spa at 42-32 College Point Blvd, near Maple Avenue, at 7:18 a.m. on March 25. The perpetrators walked into the location, displayed a firearm and removed $6,000 in cash. They were last seen entering a yellow Toyota Prius cab that fled southbound on College Point Boulevard.

Nearly four hours later, authorities said, the bandits paid a visit to the SUIY Internet Cafe located at 35-16 Farrington St., between 35th Avenue and Northern Boulevard, at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

As in the first instance, the suspects displayed firearms, and then proceeded to remove $700 in cash. They were observed fleeing the scene southbound in a tan Toyota minivan. Video of the robbery can be seen below.

Both robberies were reported to the 109th Precinct; there were no injuries.

One of the suspects is described as an adult male standing 5 foot 8 inches tall who was seen wearing a black coat, a The North Face sweatshirt, black jeans and a green baseball cap with the Cleveland Cavaliers logo on the front.

His accomplice is described as a man standing 5 foot 8 inches tall who was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS, visit their website or send a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.