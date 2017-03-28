Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Queens residents can expect their Con Edison bills to go up starting this Saturday

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

In less than one week, New Yorkers can expect to see a jump in their utility bills, thanks to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The PSC’s plan, which was approved back in January, is set to increase electricity rates by hundreds of millions of dollars annually for Con Edison customers over the next 12 years. These rate increases are set to take effect on Saturday, April 1.

The rate increases are to be used to bail out aging nuclear power plants that are operating in upstate New York. The bailout was announced by PSC as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Reforming the Energy Vision, which is calling for 50 percent of New York’s electricity to come from renewable resources by 2030.

The plan has not been received well by the state Assembly. According to state Senator Tony Avella, the plan that the PSC initially offered estimated that the cost of the bailout would only be tens of millions of dollars. However, that number spiked over the summer to at least $2.8 billion.

“I am in total support of the governor’s goal to reduce, if not eliminate, the use of fossil fuels in New York. However, I am opposed to the way this program is being rolled out by PSC,” Avella said. “Taxpayers are being asked to bail out power plants in the form of billions of dollars yet we aren’t even sure how our money will be spent or what other options we have.”

Avella is sponsoring legislation that would force the state regulators to put the PSC’s plan on hold so they can thoroughly review the deal and give an opportunity for the public to voice their opinions about the issue.

“I urge my fellow New Yorkers to contact the governor and let him know that they find the PSC’s plan unfair and poorly thought out,” Avella added. “It is unreasonable that the PSC is taxing residents across the state to keep open failing power plants that might not even help reach our goal of 50 percent renewable energy by 2030.”

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Dennis Guerrerio March 28, 2017 / 05:08PM
What the hell is going on here? Con Ed is one of the most expensive utilities in the country. Why do Queens residents have to get soaked with yet another increase? What about all the seniors that live on fixed incomes? Then you want to know why people leave this state in droves. To me, this sounds like corporate welfare, like when we bailed out the bank in 2008.
Reply
Related Stories
Con Edison warns Queens residents of scammers and their tactics
Con Edison warns Queens residents of scammers and their tactics
Even more construction work is coming to Glendale this week, this time on Central Avenue
Even more construction work is coming to Glendale this week, this time on Central Avenue
Popular Stories
Photo via Shutterstock/Inset via Twitter (@JJGotti27)
Mob veteran, Gotti grandson & five other Queens guys pinched for arson and robberies: feds
Photo via Wikimedia Commons/Matthew Straubmuller
Paul Simon will play an intimate concert in LIC to support local arts nonprofit
Photos courtesy of Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman's press office.
Owners of College Point's Spa Castle are hit with tax fraud charges: prosecutors


Skip to toolbar
Web Analytics