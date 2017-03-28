Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
VIDEO: Cops search for man who grabbed three teenagers by the buttocks on a Fresh Meadows bus

Screenshot of video courtesy of NYPD
Police have released video of an unidentified man who groped three different female victims on a public bus in Fresh Meadows.

It was reported to the 107th Precinct that the three victims, each 18 years old, boarded the Q76 bus at the intersection of Francis Lewis Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway at approximately 3 p.m. on unspecified dates in October, November and December of last year.

After boarding the bus, the victims were grabbed on their buttocks by the unidentified male, who is described as being between 25 to 35 years old and wearing a red winter coat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

