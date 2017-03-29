Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Mobile library coming back to Long Island City as construction of new branch continues

Photo courtesy of Queens Library
Photo courtesy of Queens Library
A mobile library will visit Long Island City every Sunday until the Hunters Point Library opens this summer.

The new 5 1/2-story library at Hunters Point in Long Island City is scheduled to open this summer but residents don’t want to wait that long to check out books.

Queens Library announced that a mobile library will return to Hunters Point on April 9 at Gantry Plaza State Park. Library card holders will be able to pick up books, DVDs, pickups requested online and the bus will offer free wi-fi. Those who don’t have a Queens Library card will also be able to sign up for one.

“The services our libraries offer should be available and accessible to everyone,” said Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer. “After constituents voiced concern to my office regarding a lack of mobile library service at Hunters Point, I asked the Queens Library to restore the Hunters Point mobile library for our community. As we await the opening of the beautiful new Hunters Point Library that I am actively monitoring, I am focused on making sure residents of Long Island City do not go without the many benefits our libraries give. ”

Located at Center Boulevard and 48th Avenue, the new library was slated to be completed this winter but the date was pushed back. The $29,690,346 project will include 5 1/2 floors that will resemble individual terraces, a community room on the first floor that holds around 120 people, a computer floor and a cafe, as well as a small rooftop reading garden.

File photo

File photo

It will be the first neighborhood branch built in Queens in more than 20 years and was designed by architect Steven Holl. There will also be a tribute to LIC resident Fausta Ippolito, who passed away six years ago, but for years actively fought for the library to be brought to the community.

The mobile library will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. until the new building opens up, Van Bramer said.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
licreader March 30, 2017 / 09:41AM
The Hunters Point Library won't be open until the fall of 2017.
Reply
Related Stories
‘Broken Heart Week’ will bring movie screenings, open mic nights, crafts and more to Queens libraries
‘Broken Heart Week’ will bring movie screenings, open mic nights, crafts and more to Queens libraries
Go green and lean at Queens Library’s vegetable festival on Saturday
Go green and lean at Queens Library’s vegetable festival on Saturday
Popular Stories
Photo via Twitter/Brandworkers
Queens bakery demands that immigrant workers show their papers, or be laid off
Photo via Google Maps
St. Sebastian Parish Center in Woodside hopes for 'Hail Mary' from community to make crucial repairs
Photo: Shutterstock
Queens is the language capital of not just NYC, but also Earth: World Economic Forum


Skip to toolbar
Web Analytics