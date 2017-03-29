Mobile library coming back to Long Island City as construction of new branch continues

The new 5 1/2-story library at Hunters Point in Long Island City is scheduled to open this summer but residents don’t want to wait that long to check out books.

Queens Library announced that a mobile library will return to Hunters Point on April 9 at Gantry Plaza State Park. Library card holders will be able to pick up books, DVDs, pickups requested online and the bus will offer free wi-fi. Those who don’t have a Queens Library card will also be able to sign up for one.

“The services our libraries offer should be available and accessible to everyone,” said Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer. “After constituents voiced concern to my office regarding a lack of mobile library service at Hunters Point, I asked the Queens Library to restore the Hunters Point mobile library for our community. As we await the opening of the beautiful new Hunters Point Library that I am actively monitoring, I am focused on making sure residents of Long Island City do not go without the many benefits our libraries give. ”

Located at Center Boulevard and 48th Avenue, the new library was slated to be completed this winter but the date was pushed back. The $29,690,346 project will include 5 1/2 floors that will resemble individual terraces, a community room on the first floor that holds around 120 people, a computer floor and a cafe, as well as a small rooftop reading garden.

It will be the first neighborhood branch built in Queens in more than 20 years and was designed by architect Steven Holl. There will also be a tribute to LIC resident Fausta Ippolito, who passed away six years ago, but for years actively fought for the library to be brought to the community.

The mobile library will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. until the new building opens up, Van Bramer said.