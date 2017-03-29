Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
NYPD lieutenant arrested on DWI charges after Middle Village fender-bender: cops

Photo via Shutterstock
Photo via Shutterstock

An off-duty member of New York’s Finest wound up on the wrong side of the law in Middle Village after a traffic accident early on Wednesday morning.

Police said Mary Kate Mullan, 44, was off-duty when she was involved in a fender-bender in the vicinity of Terrace Court and Admiral Avenue at about 12:44 a.m. on March 29.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the incident and observed Mullan exhibiting signs of intoxication. When they asked to administer a breathalyzer test on her, police sources said, she allegedly refused to comply.

Mullan was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired and refusal to take a breath test.

The lieutenant is assigned to the NYPD Force Investigation Division; the investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
gene March 30, 2017 / 09:58AM
I WONDER IF THIS HAD BEEN A MALE OFFICER, WOULD THERE HAD BEEN A DIFFERENT OUTCOME?
Reply
