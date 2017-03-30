Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Burglar convicted of breaking holes in the walls of Queens stores to steal cash & lottery tickets

Photo via Shutterstock
Photo via Shutterstock

A Staten Island man pleaded guilty to smashing holes into six Queens grocery stores and bodegas throughout the borough to steal cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets, prosecutors announced this week.

Hector Rodriguez, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office. Between October 2015 and September 2016, Rodriguez broke into six different businesses in Queens Village, Woodside, Jackson Heights, Corona and Jamaica by either cutting a hole in the roof or tearing a hole in a back wall.

According to the charges, the defendant was seen on video surveillance in each of the break-ins wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sneakers carrying a crowbar and a flashlight. In all but one break-in, Rodriguez entered and took cash, and in some instances, lottery tickets or cartons of cigarettes.

In the string of burglaries, the defendant stole approximately $40,000 in cash.

Rodriguez will be sentenced on April 11. He faces five to 10 years in prison.

“The defendant has now admitted his guilt,” Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said. “He brazenly burglarized various businesses in Queens – literally breaking into the buildings by creating holes in rooftops and/or in walls to gain entry. The commercial locations – grocery stores and bodegas in various neighborhoods throughout Queens County – had cash and merchandise taken by this defendant. He will be punished for his crimes with a lengthy term behind bars.”

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
FlipoutNYC March 30, 2017 / 08:03PM
Just deport him.
Reply
Related Stories
More than 30 percent of students at these Queens schools are currently homeless, study finds
More than 30 percent of students at these Queens schools are currently homeless, study finds
Family-owned Gaby’s Pizza in Queens Village reopens after undergoing renovations
Family-owned Gaby’s Pizza in Queens Village reopens after undergoing renovations
Popular Stories
Photo: Shutterstock
Queens is the language capital of not just NYC, but also Earth: World Economic Forum
Photo via Twitter/Brandworkers
Queens bakery demands that immigrant workers show their papers, or be laid off
Photos by Suzanne Monteverdi/QNS
PHOTOS: Giant mozzarella sticks, edible cookie dough, bourbon bar and more coming to Citi Field this season


Skip to toolbar
Web Analytics