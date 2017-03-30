PHOTOS: Record sales in Ridgewood as two homes sell for $1.3M & $1.6M each

Records are made to be broken, and on one day in March in Ridgewood, two home sales records were smashed into smithereens.

Crifasi Real Estate closed on deals for a $1.3 million two-family home, then a $1.6 million three-family home, on March 27, according to the brokerage. The $1.6 million set the record for largest real estate deal in the 11385 ZIP code, which also encompasses Glendale.

The two-family home at 18-76 DeKalb Ave. in Ridgewood sold for $1.3 million, breaking the previous sales record for a two-family home of $1.21 million from November 2016 — also set by Crifasi. The home was constructed in 1901 with brick construction. The 19-foot by 55-foot building sits on a 19-foot by 100-foot lot, and features a modern minimalist design.

On the same day, the three-family home at 17-54 DeKalb Ave. was sold for a record $1.633 million, breaking the old record by nearly $300,000. This home was built in 1930, comes with two garages, is 20.58 feet by 62 feet, and sits on a 25-foot by 100-foot lot.