PHOTOS: Record sales in Ridgewood as two homes sell for $1.3M & $1.6M each

Photos courtesy of Crifasi Real Estate
Photos courtesy of Crifasi Real Estate
Crifasi Real Estate has broken two records for home sales in the 11385 ZIP code.

Records are made to be broken, and on one day in March in Ridgewood, two home sales records were smashed into smithereens.

Crifasi Real Estate closed on deals for a $1.3 million two-family home, then a $1.6 million three-family home, on March 27, according to the brokerage. The $1.6 million set the record for largest real estate deal in the 11385 ZIP code, which also encompasses Glendale.

The two-family home at 18-76 DeKalb Ave. in Ridgewood sold for $1.3 million, breaking the previous sales record for a two-family home of $1.21 million from November 2016 — also set by Crifasi. The home was constructed in 1901 with brick construction. The 19-foot by 55-foot building sits on a 19-foot by 100-foot lot, and features a modern minimalist design.

On the same day, the three-family home at 17-54 DeKalb Ave. was sold for a record $1.633 million, breaking the old record by nearly $300,000. This home was built in 1930, comes with two garages, is 20.58 feet by 62 feet, and sits on a 25-foot by 100-foot lot.

