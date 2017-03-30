Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices has closed its Bayside location permanently

A Bayside sweet spot has closed up shop for good.

Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices of Bayside, located at 214-15 41st Ave., off Bell Boulevard, has shuttered its doors. In a statement posted on the business Facebook page on March 24, the owners broke the news to the community.

“It is sad to say but we are closing the Bayside Ralph’s,” reads the post, signed by Nina and Joe. “We want to thank you for your loyal patronage. And while we might not know your names we certainly knew many of you and we will miss catching up with you. And did we not have the best crew in the world? Good bye [sic], Bayside.”

The spot operated seasonally, opening in March and closing sometime in the autumn months. Residents quickly chimed in on the Facebook thread to express their disappointment.

“Ralph’s will be so missed!!” wrote Jeanne Tassaro. “And yes, you had the best crew ever. Best of luck to you all.”

“Where am I gonna get my crazy coconut now???” wrote Andrew Kum, who added a photo of the sweet treat to his comment.

The business was also reported as closed on Yelp.

The spot, a franchise location of Ralph’s Italian Ices, was known for its water and creme ices, fruit smoothies, signature sundaes and iceberg — a smoothie with soft-serve ice cream on top.

Bayside residents willing to travel a bit further to satisfy their sweet tooth can find the nearest Ralph’s Ices spot using their store locator.