Bus strikes woman crossing the street in Maspeth, causing detours and delays

A woman was stuck by an MTA bus while crossing the street in Maspeth early Friday morning, cops said.

According to police, the 52-year-old victim was crossing the intersection at Eliot Avenue and Fresh Pond Road at 4:55 a.m. on March 31 when she was hit by the bus.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the scene, and EMS units transported the woman to Elmhurst Hospital with severe leg injuries.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene of the accident.

The accident caused delays on local streets; both the Q39 and Q38 buses were also reportedly delayed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.