Knife-wielding passengers ambush and rob a cab driver in East Elmhurst: cops

Police have released an image of a man involved in the knifepoint robbery of a cab driver in East Elmhurst last week.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 5 p.m. on March 24, when the 22-year-old male cab driver picked up the first suspect at the corner of Queens Boulevard and 71st Street in Woodside. The individual instructed the driver to go to a home on 101st Street between 31st and 32nd avenues.

Upon arriving at the East Elmhurst location, police said, the second perpetrator entered the vehicle, then displayed a knife and pressed it against the driver’s abdomen while demanding cash.

Authorities said the victim complied with the request and provided the suspects with an undetermined amount of cash. Both perpetrators then exited the taxi and fled southbound on 101st Street.

The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct; the cab driver was not seriously injured.

Police described both suspects as black males with dark complexions believed to be between 17 and 20 years of age, standing between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10 inches tall, who were last seen wearing black jeans, black jackets and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the bandits’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS, visit their website or send a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.