Girl fatally struck by subway train in Rego Park as she went to get her dropped phone: cops

A 13-year-old girl dropped her phone on the subway tracks, then lost her life when she tried to retrieve it and was fatally hit by an arriving train at a Rego Park station on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Dina Kadribasic of 64th Road in Rego Park climbed down off the platform on the Manhattan-bound side of the 63rd Drive station at about 1:50 p.m. on April 2 to get her fallen phone. She was reportedly attempting to get back on the platform when she was hit by the incoming R train.

Officers from the 112th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Kadribasic was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Manhattan-bound local service between 71st-Continental Avenues and Roosevelt Avenue was suspended for much of the remainder of Sunday as the investigation continued.

The MTA reminds all riders that they should never climb off the platform onto the tracks for any reason. If you drop something on the tracks, alert an MTA employee.