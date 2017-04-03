Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Girl fatally struck by subway train in Rego Park as she went to get her dropped phone: cops

Photo via Wikimedia Commons
The 63rd Drive station in Rego Park where a 13-year-old girl was fatally hit by a train on April 2.

A 13-year-old girl dropped her phone on the subway tracks, then lost her life when she tried to retrieve it and was fatally hit by an arriving train at a Rego Park station on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Dina Kadribasic of 64th Road in Rego Park climbed down off the platform on the Manhattan-bound side of the 63rd Drive station at about 1:50 p.m. on April 2 to get her fallen phone. She was reportedly attempting to get back on the platform when she was hit by the incoming R train.

Officers from the 112th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Kadribasic was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Manhattan-bound local service between 71st-Continental Avenues and Roosevelt Avenue was suspended for much of the remainder of Sunday as the investigation continued.

The MTA reminds all riders that they should never climb off the platform onto the tracks for any reason. If you drop something on the tracks, alert an MTA employee.

Carmel Dolan April 03, 2017 / 05:36PM
This is so sad, how awful. I saw a young girl trying to get on the tracks at Jackson Heights a couple of weeks ago, I went over to her and she told me she was trying to get her phone. I told her should can't go on the tracks and she should go to a station worker. She got up and walked away. The train station was packed! It was 8:20am mid week - one other girl was just standing beside her watching her - no one else seemed to even see her! People - say something, these kids panic when they lose their phones - they need someone with a clear head to stop them.
