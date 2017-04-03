Want to work in construction? Get training and certification at this 10-week city program

The city announced on April 3 that they are seeking applicants for a program that would train residents to install reflective rooftops and gain certifications for jobs in the construction industry.

The Department of Small Business Services will host this 10-week initiative in April and July, where 70 people will receive training, 300 hours of work experience and a chance to gain certifications including 10-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety certification. Graduates will be connected to job opportunities after they complete the program.

The program, called NYC °CoolRoofs, was launched in 2009 and since then, 6.7 million square feet of rooftops across New York City have been coated with a material that reflects sunlight. The coating reduces heat absorption, lowering internal building temperatures by up to 30 percent.

As a result, air conditioning costs are lowered by 10 to 30 percent and roof and building cooling equipment has a longer lifespan. NYC °CoolRoofs is part of the city’s 80 x 50 initiative, which aims to reduce carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050.

“Mayor de Blasio has laid out an ambitious plan to drastically reduce our city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said Gregg Bishop, commissioner of the Department of Small Business Services. “Achieving this goal will help us build a more sustainable New York and will also boost our local economy by preparing job seekers to enter or reenter the workforce.”

Cool roof installations are provided for free or low cost to nonprofits, affordable housing, select cooperatively owned housing and select organizations providing public, cultural or community services like schools, theaters or community centers.

Jobseekers interested in applying for the program can email coolroofs@sbs.nyc.gov or call 311, visit the SBS Workforce1 Industrial & Transportation Career Center in Jamaica, or visit www.nyc.gov/sbs for more information. Recruitment is ongoing until July.