Teen jumps on tracks and is killed by train, woman hit by bus in Maspeth and 8 more top stories

A sad story about a 13-year-old who was fatally struck by an R train in Rego Park after she jumped onto the tracks to try and retrieve her cell phone topped this week’s most viewed stories on QNS.com.

Police reported that Dina Kadribasic of 64th Road in Rego Park climbed down off the platform on the Manhattan-bound side of the 63rd Drive station on April 2 to get her phone. EMS units took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Also making the Top 10 list was a story about a woman who was hit by a bus while crossing a street in Maspeth, three students stabbing a classmate at a Flushing school, and a pair of record home sales in Ridgewood.

Days before the Rego Park teen was hit by a train, a woman was struck by an MTA bus while crossing the intersection at Eliot Avenue and Fresh Pond Road in Maspeth at 4:55 a.m. on March 31. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with severe leg injuries.

Renderings showed what Astoria Park will look like after the $30 million in renovations are complete. The redesign will increase and improve the play capacity near the track and soccer field, protect existing trees and enhance planting, and provide drainage and erosion solutions, among others.

The story of a reputed mob captain from Howard Beach who was among 10 people indicted for $26M crime operation made the Top 10 again this week.

Cops are looking for a woman in connection to a spree of robberies on the 7 train.

A story about three teens who were arrested for allegedly stabbing their classmate with a three-inch, black folding knife that was recovered at the scene in John Bowne High School in Flushing. Police said the teenagers first got into a verbal fight before things got physical.

Crifasi Real Estate was able to close on a pair of deals for a $1.3 million two-family home, and a $1.6 million three-family home, on March 27, according to the brokerage. The $1.6 million sale set the record for largest real estate deal in the 11385 ZIP code, which also encompasses Glendale.

Police are searching for the criminal who smashed a 60-year-old woman in the head with a blunt object before snatching her purse in Little Neck.

Readers are concerned on how the city plans on closing Rikers Island over the next 10 years.

Two men, who cops say are part of a local gang, led police on a car chase that ended with a crash in Fresh Meadows.

