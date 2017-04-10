Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Man gets fatally struck by LIRR train near the Woodside station

Photo via Wikipedia Commons
Photo via Wikipedia Commons

An investigation is ongoing into the death of a man who was struck by an oncoming train near the Woodside LIRR station early Sunday morning.

MTA officials said that at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, a male victim was hit by a Penn Station-bound LIRR train that was on the Port Washington line just east of the Woodside station.

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known why he was on the tracks.

According to the MTA, the incident caused two delays and three cancellations on the Port Washington line.

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. April 17, 2017 / 03:12PM
May I remind to everyone to never go on the MTA tracks for any reason: The best case situation is you can either get a ticket and/or go to jail or escape unharmed; The worst case situation is to either intemtionally or unintentionally injured or killed by the train. Social Darwinism at its best.
