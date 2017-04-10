Man gets fatally struck by LIRR train near the Woodside station

An investigation is ongoing into the death of a man who was struck by an oncoming train near the Woodside LIRR station early Sunday morning.

MTA officials said that at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, a male victim was hit by a Penn Station-bound LIRR train that was on the Port Washington line just east of the Woodside station.

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known why he was on the tracks.

According to the MTA, the incident caused two delays and three cancellations on the Port Washington line.