Man breaks into Ridgewood apartment, beats woman and steals her jewelry

Photo via Google Maps
Cops are searching for the man who broke into a Ridgewood apartment, beat up the resident and stole her jewelry.

Police are searching for a man who entered a Ridgewood apartment early Thursday morning, assaulted a female resident and drove off with her jewelry.

The 46-year-old female victim told officers from the 104th Precinct that the perpetrator entered her apartment in the vicinity of Greene Avenue and Cypress Avenue at 1:20 a.m. on April 13 and proceeded to punch her in the head, arm, and chest.

When she fell to the ground, police said, the assailant removed her necklace and drove off in a vehicle last seen heading toward the Brooklyn/Queens border.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ridgewood’s seen quite a few burglaries in the past few months. Detectives are looking for the suspect behind more than 30 burglaries in the area since last October. Earlier this month, they arrested a man believed to be responsible for a dozen break-in attempts in Ridgewood and Sunnyside, who was caught as he tried to sell stolen goods at a Bushwick pawn shop.

FlipoutNYC April 13, 2017 / 05:09PM
Even with camera and picture, they couldn't find the guy because he is hiding
