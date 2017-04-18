Help find a cure for cancer by eating a bunch of hot dogs in Middle Village

Come take a bite out of cancer and support the Middle Village Relay for Life at a hot dog eating contest fundraiser at Pat’s Sports Bar in Middle Village later this month.

Participants will gather on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. at Pat’s Sports Bar located at 73-13 Metropolitan Ave. to put their speed eating skills to the test as they try to eat a set number of hot dogs in the fastest time.

“This is not going to be like the Coney Island hot dog contest where you see how many hot dogs you can eat in a set amount of time,” said Len Santoro, the event’s organizer and member of the Middle Village Relay for Life. “We will have a set number of hot dogs, probably 10, and they we will see who can eat them the fastest.”

Each participant will compete separately, and each hot dog must be fully consumed to count. The times will be kept secret until all participants have competed.

So far the fundraiser has five contestants, but they are looking for more.

All amateur eaters are eligible to participate in the contest. There is a $15 entrance fee, and the fastest eater will win half of the money raised during the event.

However, if the winning participant is part of a Relay for Life team, their winnings will go toward their team’s total funds. The other half of the money raised will go toward the Middle Village Relay for Life organization, Santoro said.

There will also be a number of raffles and door prizes to be won including a basket donated by Pat’s Sports Bar, a cooler for sporting events, Relay for Life goodies, and a 50/50.

For those who want to enjoy some hot dogs, but don’t want to stuff their faces, Pat’s Sports Bar will be selling hot dogs, all of which were donated by a Middle Village Relay for Life member.

All money raised through the raffles, door prize contests, hot dog eating contest, and hot dog sales will go toward the final prize pool.

Anyone interested in participating in the hot dog eating contest can reach out to the Middle Village Relay for Life.

The Middle Village Relay for Life will be holding their annual relay event on Saturday, June 24, at 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village. Anyone who wants to be a part of the Middle Village Relay for Life can contact Carol Palacio at info-carol.palacio[@]cancer.org.