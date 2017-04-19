Earn a chance at a $10,000 half-court shot in Middle Village while supporting local autism group

You can earn the chance to sink a half-court shot and win $10,000, all while helping a local autism awareness group in Middle Village this month.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and Play4Autism is hosting a “10K Half-court Shootout” contest at Middle Village Playground on 79th Street between 69th Avenue and 68th Road on Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m. to raise money to eventually get a center where they can hold their events and equipment for their activities to get “Kidz into Action.”

“It’s Autism Awareness Month, so we’re helping spread awareness of autism with community support to help raise money for us to get a center,” said Greg Vasicek, president and founder of Play4Autism. “It helps put the kids in action by getting equipment and things like that.”

Raffle tickets for a chance at the $10,000 prize are $20 each or three for $50 until April 28, with a three ticket limit per person. After that date tickets will be $50 each, Vasicek said.

Five individuals who purchased raffle tickets will be chosen at random to take part in the free throw elimination tournament, where the last person standing will earn their chance to take one single half-court shot — no practice shots — to win $10,000.

Vasicek noted that “half-court” will be set to National Basketball Association (NBA) and Odds On Promotions standards and regulations, as to avoid any confusion.

Anyone of any age can purchase a raffle ticket to participate, except current or past professional and National Team players or anyone currently playing high school varsity or college basketball. Participants must have not played high school and/or college basketball for at least five years, Vasicek said.

The raffle drawing will take place at Middle Village Playground at 3:30 p.m., with the free throw elimination tournament and subsequent half-court shot to start at 4 p.m.

Tickets available for Play4Autism’s April 23 Autism Awareness Day 2017 with the NYC Football Club at Yankee Stadium, plus the “A Night of Comedy” event at Pat’s Sports Bar in Middle Village on Saturday, April 22, as well as the First Annual Golfing 4 Autism Tournament on August 12, at Kissena Park Golf Course in Fresh Meadows.

For more information about any and all of Play4Autism’s events call 718-440-9863 or visit www.play4autism.org.