Power outage at Manhattan subway station messes up the morning commute on Queens lines

The morning commute is proving to more than its usual nightmare for strap-hangers in Queens.

ABC7 reported that a power outage at the Seventh Avenue and West 53rd Street subway station has caused extensive delays and cancellations for subways throughout the city. One of the biggest impacts from the outage is that there are no M trains running in Queens and most of Manhattan.

Many lines are experiencing delays or running on different lines, including the A, B, C, D, E, F, J, M, N, Q and R trains. No injuries have been reported in connection to the power outage.

Con Edison is investigating the cause of the outage. It is unknown at this time what caused the power to go out.

For more updates on service changes, visit the MTA website.