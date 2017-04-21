Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Power outage at Manhattan subway station messes up the morning commute on Queens lines

Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
A train arriving at the 71st-Continental Avenues station in Forest Hills.

The morning commute is proving to more than its usual nightmare for strap-hangers in Queens.

ABC7 reported that a power outage at the Seventh Avenue and West 53rd Street subway station has caused extensive delays and cancellations for subways throughout the city. One of the biggest impacts from the outage is that there are no M trains running in Queens and most of Manhattan.

Many lines are experiencing delays or running on different lines, including the A, B, C, D, E, F, J, M, N, Q and R trains. No injuries have been reported in connection to the power outage.

Con Edison is investigating the cause of the outage. It is unknown at this time what caused the power to go out.

For more updates on service changes, visit the MTA website.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. April 24, 2017 / 01:14PM
That is the problem when the federal, state and municipal governments are historically give less funding to the cash-strapped MTA in the past several decades, causing a backlog in maintenance of the state of good repair in the MTA region, through the amount of billions of dollars.
Reply
Related Stories
Faulty feeder cable to blame for Howard Beach power outage that threw 1,300 customers into the dark
Faulty feeder cable to blame for Howard Beach power outage that threw 1,300 customers into the dark
Reason behind Wednesday’s extensive delays on 13 subway lines remains unclear
Reason behind Wednesday’s extensive delays on 13 subway lines remains unclear
Popular Stories
Photo via We Love Whitestone Facebook group/Jimmy Johnson
UPDATE: Body found in Kissena Park identified as a missing person who took his own life
Photo via Google Maps
UPDATE: Police arrest gunman who robbed a Bayside bar in the early morning
Photo via Twitter/@FDNY
FDNY mourns after firefighter takes a fatal fall while battling a Ridgewood blaze


Skip to toolbar