UPDATE: Jamaica gang member sentenced for shooting two security guards in Brooklyn

A reputed gang member man from Jamaica is getting some serious jail time after being convicted of shooting two security guards, leaving one dead and the other paralyzed.

Antonio Mahon, 22, was sentenced to 76 years in prison on Friday, April 21, following his conviction earlier this month on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, burglary and other charges for shooting two security guards and invading a home and threatening to kill two other people earlier that morning.

On Nov. 28, 2014 at 8:45 a.m., Mahon, who is a member of the Bloods gang, was walking down the sidewalk near Rockaway Avenue and Livonia Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn, when he approached two on-duty security guards who were employed at the Riverdale Towers housing complex, which is home to several rival gang members, according to trial testimony.

Prosecutors said Mahon passed the guards, turned around and fired two shots, one into a guard’s head and one in the other guard’s back.

The guard who was shot in the head, Aaron Locklear, 30, died five days later at Brookdale Hospital. The other guard was treated at Kings County Hospital but was left partially paralyzed from the waist down.

According to the trial testimony, the shootings took place after Mahon was involved in a home invasion and threats that were committed in Brooklyn earlier that morning. At 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2014, Mahon chased down a rival gang member into a Dumont Avenue apartment, pointed a black and silver handgun at the man’s head and threatened to kill him. Then at 8:30 a.m., shortly before the shootings, a video surveillance camera captured Mahon pointing a gun at another victim’s head at 330 Bristol St.

Police recovered two shell casings near the crime scene at Riverdale Towers and a loaded black and silver .40-caliber handgun in a garbage can less than one block away. Two additional shell casings were found at the Bristol Street crime scene. Ballistics matched the shell casings to the recovered firearm.

Mahon was arrested on Jan. 9, 2015, at a relative’s home in Queens. According to police, he admitted to shooting two men with a black and silver handgun. Mahon was later identified by three witnesses during a police lineup.

On April 4, Mahon was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree menacing.

Acting District Attorney Gonzalez said, “The victims in this case were two innocent young men simply doing their jobs who got caught in the cross-hairs of gang-related violence. Gang members should be on notice that shootings like this will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Today’s lengthy sentence is well-deserved and necessary to protect the residents of Brooklyn.”