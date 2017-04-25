Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

UPDATE: Jamaica gang member sentenced for shooting two security guards in Brooklyn

Photo via Shutterstock, inset courtesy of the Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez's office
Photo via Shutterstock, inset courtesy of the Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez's office

A reputed gang member man from Jamaica is getting some serious jail time after being convicted of shooting two security guards, leaving one dead and the other paralyzed.

Antonio Mahon, 22, was sentenced to 76 years in prison on Friday, April 21, following his conviction earlier this month on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, burglary and other charges for shooting two security guards and invading a home and threatening to kill two other people earlier that morning.

On Nov. 28, 2014 at 8:45 a.m., Mahon, who is a member of the Bloods gang, was walking down the sidewalk near Rockaway Avenue and Livonia Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn, when he approached two on-duty security guards who were employed at the Riverdale Towers housing complex, which is home to several rival gang members, according to trial testimony.

Prosecutors said Mahon passed the guards, turned around and fired two shots, one into a guard’s head and one in the other guard’s back.

The guard who was shot in the head, Aaron Locklear, 30, died five days later at Brookdale Hospital. The other guard was treated at Kings County Hospital but was left partially paralyzed from the waist down.

According to the trial testimony, the shootings took place after Mahon was involved in a home invasion and threats that were committed in Brooklyn earlier that morning. At 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2014, Mahon chased down a rival gang member into a Dumont Avenue apartment, pointed a black and silver handgun at the man’s head and threatened to kill him. Then at 8:30 a.m., shortly before the shootings, a video surveillance camera captured Mahon pointing a gun at another victim’s head at 330 Bristol St.

Police recovered two shell casings near the crime scene at Riverdale Towers and a loaded black and silver .40-caliber handgun in a garbage can less than one block away. Two additional shell casings were found at the Bristol Street crime scene. Ballistics matched the shell casings to the recovered firearm.

Mahon was arrested on Jan. 9, 2015, at a relative’s home in Queens. According to police, he admitted to shooting two men with a black and silver handgun. Mahon was later identified by three witnesses during a police lineup.

On April 4, Mahon was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree menacing.

Acting District Attorney Gonzalez said, “The victims in this case were two innocent young men simply doing their jobs who got caught in the cross-hairs of gang-related violence. Gang members should be on notice that shootings like this will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Today’s lengthy sentence is well-deserved and necessary to protect the residents of Brooklyn.”

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Ssenga Ever May 01, 2017 / 03:27PM
BUSINESS SPELL BOOSTER AND CUSTOMER WINNER S;+27732846108 Congratulations! To All business men and women out there. Come get yourself the most powerful business spell that will lift you up to the top of your competitors in 2days. Get customer attraction spells, business protection and good luck. Don’t seat and watch your business fall down, come get the right better spells for it. Get a strategy place for it, make where you work from your own place of work…stop paying rent and become a landlord/lady. Once you get to mama all will change. Come as soon as you can and leave a changed better life.
Reply
Ssenga Ever May 01, 2017 / 03:07PM
Relationship problem solution/husband wife problem solution/get back lost lover +27732846108 •Work related problems/get promoted at your work/win work hearing •Win bonds/Tenders/contracts/loans within 12 hour •Criminal matters/legal matters/court cases/divorce cases •Lottery wins/ lotto/horses/soccer big wins/ all gambling activities, •Fix broken marriage, relationships and finding a missing person. •Spells for getting job/employment/higher pay/job protection. •Spells for loan repayment/debts and financial problems. •Expert in destroying effects of black magic/evil witch craft. •Getting rid of effects of evil eyes/ evil spirits. •Fertility medicines/ impregnation of a woman/birth medicine. •Spells for release of a captive/prisoner in 12 hours. •Spells for fulfilment of any need within 12 hours. •See your enemies in dreams/in mirror. •Free telephone reading/palm reading/ tarot reading/ photo reading. •Spells for bad dreams/ night mares/ sleeplessness. •Cure of stress/hysteria and all forms of worry. •Passing exams at all levels/ and interviews. •Work/ visa/ travel/accommodation. •Cure of diabetes and high blood pressure. •Spells for achievement of wealth and sustenance. •Spells for getting rid of evil designs of enemies/ evil spirits. •Protection of life/wealth/business.
Reply
Related Stories
‘I break in to get back at God’: Burglar fesses up to series of Queens church burglaries
‘I break in to get back at God’: Burglar fesses up to series of Queens church burglaries
Serial burglar in Ridgewood & Sunnyside busted after trying to pawn off stolen stuff: DA
Serial burglar in Ridgewood & Sunnyside busted after trying to pawn off stolen stuff: DA
Popular Stories
Photo via Shutterstock, inset courtesy of the Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez's office
UPDATE: Jamaica gang member sentenced for shooting two security guards in Brooklyn
Photos via Twitter/@NYPD104Pct
UPDATE: Cops catch man and woman wanted for mugging a man on a Glendale street for his watch
Photo via Twitter/@FDNY
VIDEO: Memorial Mass for Glendale-based firefighter killed in the line of duty


Skip to toolbar