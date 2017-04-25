Subway creep exposes himself to a woman while riding the R train in Rego Park

Police are searching for a dirty old man who flashed his genitalia at a woman while on board a subway train in Rego Park earlier this month.

According to law enforcement sources, on Friday, April 14, at 10:05 p.m., the 32-year-old woman was riding on a Manhattan-bound R train heading toward the 63rd Drive station.

When the train pulled into the stop, authorities said, an unknown male exposed his penis in front of the woman and groped himself.

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint via email to the MTA, police sources said. The NYPD later obtained an image of the perpetrator.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 60s with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black watch cap, a tan jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.