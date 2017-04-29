Corrections officer charged with sexually abusing a young relative in East Elmhurst

A member of the city’s Corrections Department found himself in handcuffs on Friday on charges that he sexually abused a young girl in Queens repeatedly over a three-year period, law enforcement sources said.

Police identified the suspect as Juan Tirado, 40, of the Bronx, who faces charges of sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and course of sexual conduct against a child.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Tirado allegedly molested the young girl multiple times between 2012 and 2015 inside her home in East Elmhurst. Police did not disclose the victim’s age, but did note that she is related to Tirado.

Tirado was arrested on the morning of April 28 as a result of an investigation that the NYPD Queens Special Victims Squad conducted.