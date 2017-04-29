Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Corrections officer charged with sexually abusing a young relative in East Elmhurst

Photo via Shutterstock
Photo via Shutterstock

A member of the city’s Corrections Department found himself in handcuffs on Friday on charges that he sexually abused a young girl in Queens repeatedly over a three-year period, law enforcement sources said.

Police identified the suspect as Juan Tirado, 40, of the Bronx, who faces charges of sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and course of sexual conduct against a child.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Tirado allegedly molested the young girl multiple times between 2012 and 2015 inside her home in East Elmhurst. Police did not disclose the victim’s age, but did note that she is related to Tirado.

Tirado was arrested on the morning of April 28 as a result of an investigation that the NYPD Queens Special Victims Squad conducted.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Ssenga Ever May 01, 2017 / 03:47PM
Relationship problem solution/husband wife problem solution/get back lost lover +27732846108 •Work related problems/get promoted at your work/win work hearing •Win bonds/Tenders/contracts/loans within 12 hour •Criminal matters/legal matters/court cases/divorce cases •Lottery wins/ lotto/horses/soccer big wins/ all gambling activities, •Fix broken marriage, relationships and finding a missing person. •Spells for getting job/employment/higher pay/job protection. •Spells for loan repayment/debts and financial problems. •Expert in destroying effects of black magic/evil witch craft. •Getting rid of effects of evil eyes/ evil spirits. •Fertility medicines/ impregnation of a woman/birth medicine. •Spells for release of a captive/prisoner in 12 hours. •Spells for fulfilment of any need within 12 hours. •See your enemies in dreams/in mirror. •Free telephone reading/palm reading/ tarot reading/ photo reading. •Spells for bad dreams/ night mares/ sleeplessness. •Cure of stress/hysteria and all forms of worry. •Passing exams at all levels/ and interviews. •Work/ visa/ travel/accommodation. •Cure of diabetes and high blood pressure. •Spells for achievement of wealth and sustenance. •Spells for getting rid of evil designs of enemies/ evil spirits. •Protection of life/wealth/business.
Reply
Popular Stories
Photo via Shutterstock, inset courtesy of the Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez's office
UPDATE: Jamaica gang member sentenced for shooting two security guards in Brooklyn
Photos via Twitter/@NYPD104Pct
UPDATE: Cops catch man and woman wanted for mugging a man on a Glendale street for his watch
Photo via Twitter/@FDNY
VIDEO: Memorial Mass for Glendale-based firefighter killed in the line of duty


Skip to toolbar