Cops say this man jumped on a Flushing massage parlor employee and tried to rape her

Cops are searching for a man who attacked a Flushing massage parlor employee and attempted to rape her early Sunday morning.

According to police, at 7:30 a.m. on April 30, the unidentified male suspect walked into a massage parlor in the vicinity of 40th Road and Main Street.

Once he was inside, authorities said, the creep took off his clothes and jumped onto a 48-year-old female employee, trying to forcibly remove her pants.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect, who was chased off of the property by a co-worker. The victim suffered minor scratches to her legs and refused medical attention at the scene. Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the incident.

Police described the perpetrator as a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 25 years old, with a light complexion and black hair.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.