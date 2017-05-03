Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Long Island City Corrections officer fires shots at ex-boyfriend before killing herself

Photo via Google Maps
A Corrections officer fired shots at her ex-boyfriend before killing herself in Long Island City.

A Corrections officer killed herself in Long Island City on May 2 after firing shots at her ex-boyfriend near Queensboro Corrections Facility.

Kisha Brown, 47, an officer since Aug. 2000, chased her ex-boyfriend Rasheem Lord, 44, outside of the facility at 47-07 Van Dam St. as he was running toward his car at about 6:30 a.m., police said. Lord then ran back into the facility when Brown, missing her ex-boyfriend, fired several shots into his car and a vehicle nearby.

Brown then turned the gun on herself and shot a bullet into her torso. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Department of Corrections, Lord has been a Corrections officer since 2001. Both Brown and Lord had been making $65,878 a year working for the agency.

 

FlipoutNYC May 03, 2017 / 05:39PM
I don't get why Queens newspaper has to publish their salaries. What does it have to do with the story?
