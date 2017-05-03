Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
UPDATE: Cops catch man who tried to rape a Flushing massage parlor employee

Photo courtesy of the NYPD
Cops have arrested a man who is said to have attacked a Flushing massage parlor employee and attempted to rape her early Sunday morning.

According to police, at 7:30 a.m. on April 30, Bryan Torres, 22, walked into a massage parlor in the vicinity of 40th Road and Main Street.

Once he was inside, authorities said, Torres took off his clothes and jumped onto a 48-year-old female employee, trying to forcibly remove her pants.

The victim was able to fight off Torres, who was chased off of the property by a co-worker. The victim suffered minor scratches to her legs and refused medical attention at the scene. Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the incident.

Detectives took Torres into custody on Wednesday, May 3, and charged after questioning with one count of attempted forcible rape, one count of attempted sex abuse and one count of assault.

 

 

