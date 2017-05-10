Astoria N line will be closed for eight weekends to undergo track upgrades

The N train will be shut down for eight non-consecutive weekends in Astoria starting this month so that crews can replace tracks and switches between Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard and Queensboro Plaza stations.

MTA crews will work on the $12.4 million project, which includes replacing a 730-foot span of elevated track panels and steel girders, from May through September. From 12:01 a.m. on Saturday through 5 a.m. on Mondays, free shuttle buses will make stops at all the stations.

According to the MTA, this work is being done partly to reduce delays and also decrease the noise coming from trains since the N line runs through residential and commercial areas.

“We strive to be good neighbors while providing safe and reliable service, which is why we scheduled the closures during period of light ridership in order to minimize the impact to customers,” said NYCT Acting President Darryl Irick. “This work will increase reliability of service and reduce train noise – two things the community has long asked for from MTA.”

Councilman Costa Constantinides called the work “long-anticipated.”

“For the entire school community at P.S. 85, this is a sigh of relief,” he said. “Elementary school children should not have to bear the burden of repeated interruptions while engaging in the learning process. Their focus should be directed exclusively towards their work, teachers, and peers, not the constant bustle of a rumbling train.”

NYC Transit representatives will be available along the route to answer any questions during the shut down and passengers are also encouraged to take the R train.

The N will be shut down on the following weekends: