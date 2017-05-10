Historic streetlights to come to stretch of Myrtle Avenue in Glendale

Walking down Myrtle Avenue in Glendale will soon be like taking a trip down memory lane as a project to install new historic streetlights has been approved by the New York City Public Design Commission.

Recognizing the fact that businesses and their owners along Myrtle Avenue in Glendale do not get the same resources that businesses on the same roadway in Ridgewood receive thanks to being a part of the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District (BID), Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley has allocated $700,000 for this beautification project.

The streetlights will be installed on Myrtle Avenue between 80th Street and Woodhaven Boulevard.

“I’m so pleased we can move forward with this project to beautify Myrtle Avenue and make it more attractive for consumers, residents and business owners,” Crowley said. “This commercial corridor lends in fueling our local economy, and it’s important to do what we can to keep it thriving.”

The decision to place the streetlights came as a result of community meetings with business owners and residents that Crowley held at her Glendale office at The Shops at Atlas Park.

Crowley, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, and local business owners are also still in talks to create a Glendale BID — which would potentially run from Fresh Pond Road to approximately 86th Street — so business owners can reap the same benefits that their counterparts in Ridgewood receive, including increased city services like sanitation programs and public safety, increased marketing visibility, and an administration team to manage operations.