Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Historic streetlights to come to stretch of Myrtle Avenue in Glendale

Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
A portion of Myrtle Avenue in Glendale will soon see historic street lights such as this one.

Walking down Myrtle Avenue in Glendale will soon be like taking a trip down memory lane as a project to install new historic streetlights has been approved by the New York City Public Design Commission.

Recognizing the fact that businesses and their owners along Myrtle Avenue in Glendale do not get the same resources that businesses on the same roadway in Ridgewood receive thanks to being a part of the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District (BID), Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley has allocated $700,000 for this beautification project.

The streetlights will be installed on Myrtle Avenue between 80th Street and Woodhaven Boulevard.

“I’m so pleased we can move forward with this project to beautify Myrtle Avenue and make it more attractive for consumers, residents and business owners,” Crowley said. “This commercial corridor lends in fueling our local economy, and it’s important to do what we can to keep it thriving.”

The decision to place the streetlights came as a result of community meetings with business owners and residents that Crowley held at her Glendale office at The Shops at Atlas Park.

Crowley, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, and local business owners are also still in talks to create a Glendale BID — which would potentially run from Fresh Pond Road to approximately 86th Street — so business owners can reap the same benefits that their counterparts in Ridgewood receive, including increased city services like sanitation programs and public safety, increased marketing visibility, and an administration team to manage operations.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
jo September 23, 2017 / 12:41AM
How about allocating money for the Calamus Av sewer project. They completely ruined the area. The water is questionable, as they used cancer causing hoses instead of drinking water hoses. The street is like a war zone. You did nothing but lip service, and walked away. Shame on y ou.
Reply
Popular Stories
Photos by Robert Stridiron/RHS NEWS
UPDATE: Cops identify the three victims in a violent bus crash at a Flushing intersection
Photo courtesy of the Nassau Council Police Department
Whitestone teen arrested after being linked to major LI & Queens drug bust: police
Photos by Suzanne Monteverdi/QNS
Tempers flare at rally over the city's plan to build Bayside and Douglaston bike lanes


Skip to toolbar