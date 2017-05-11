Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
MTA conductor punched on 7 train in Long Island City after telling rider to put out his cigarette

An MTA conductor was punched for telling a passenger not to smoke on the 7 train.

Cops are still looking for the passenger who slugged a 50-year-old train conductor in Long Island City after the conductor told him he could not smoke on the train, police said.

The assault happened on May 9 at about 3:45 a.m. as the 7 train was pulling into the Hunters Point Avenue station near 21st Street and 49th Avenue. The conductor caught the man smoking aboard the train and told him smoking was not allowed on the train.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male and approximately 5 feet, 3 inches, spit on the conductor and punched him in the face, police said. After punching him, the suspect jumped out of the train and onto the platform in Long Island City and ran away.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. May 12, 2017 / 06:17PM
Assaulting on a 7 train employee = Getting 7 years in state prison.
