Do you work the night shift? These are the best Queens neighborhoods to rent an apartment if you do

A report by real estate site StreetEasy identifies the best places to rent an apartment if you’re working the night shift — and three Queens neighborhoods made the cut.

The list, which was released on May 10, sought to identify the top 10 most affordable, safest and commuter-friendly neighborhoods for New York night owls.

StreetEasy chose neighborhoods that have a median rent under $2,500 and with average commutes of 35 minutes or less to Union Square after 10 p.m. They also factored in delay reports from the MTA.

Late night crime was also a big factor when finalized the list. StreetEasy culled NYPD records from 2010 through 2016 between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The neighborhoods that made it on the list account for less than .7 percent of the city’s total nightly violent crime activity.

Coming in at number six, Sunnyside has a median rent of $1,993 and with the 7 Train, a commute to Union Square is 23 minutes. Woodside, which ranks seventh, has a median rent of $1,990 but has a slightly longer commute at 31 minutes if you take the R train. The study points out that reliability can be an issue since 73 percent of trains in the area running on time after 10 p.m.

Ridgewood ranks ninth on the list and offers a median rent of $2,350. The commute on the M train takes about 30 minutes and is on time 73.9 percent.

Each neighborhood has a plethora of eclectic restaurants, bars and close to more well-known neighborhoods such as Astoria, Long Island City, Bushwick and East Williamsburg.

Check out the map here: