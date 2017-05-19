Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Man loses both of his legs after being struck by a train near an Astoria station: report

Photo via Shutterstock
A man jumped on the tracks of an N train in Astoria on Thursday.

A man who was struck by an N train in Astoria on Thursday evening severed both of his legs in the incident, it was reported.

Police said witnesses saw the man jump on the tracks as the Manhattan-bound train entered the Broadway station in Astoria at about 5:40 p.m. on May 18. The man, whose identity has not been released, is 37 years old, the Daily News reported.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was reportedly in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The NYPD or FDNY could not confirm his condition as of Friday morning, but the Daily News reports that the train severed both of the man’s legs.

The incident snarled trains last night and service between Ditmars Blvd. and Queensboro Plaza in both directions was briefly shut down while police and six FDNY units responded.

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. May 20, 2017 / 09:25AM
Social Darwinism at its worst: Your life isn't worth it anymore, so you try to commit suicide the easiest way possible - The NYC Subway System.
