Dine at these restaurants to retrace Anthony Bourdain’s footsteps on ‘Parts Unknown’ in Queens

Anthony Bourdain visited Queens in the latest episode of “Parts Unknown” which aired on CNN on Sunday night, and illustrated why it’s referred to as the “World’s Borough.”

From Tibetan to Korean and Ecuadorian food, the television host, writer and chef has paved a delicious route for Queens residents to follow.

We’ve tracked down the places Bourdain has visited or mentioned and encourage you to support these local businesses.

Flushing

Yu Garden Dumpling House

46-20 Kissena Blvd.

In addition to the soup dumplings, Bourdain feasted on spicy beef and tripe, boiled pig tongue and tripe marinated in soy and sugar with chili oil, pork meatballs with ginger and soy and Tsingtao beer. Prices at the restaurant are also very reasonable.

Geo Si Gi

152-28 Northern Blvd.

This Korean restaurant offers a variety of traditional dishes including stews, soups and sides like Korean-style pancakes and stir-fry. Bourdain, joined by Long Island City restaurant owners, ate Gam Ja Tang or pork neck bone soup, galbi or short ribs and Soju.

Jackson Heights

Lhasa Fast Food

37-50 74th St.

Try dishes made by the emerging Tibetan community in Jackson Heights at this restaurant tucked between cellphone stores and jewelry shops. You’ll have to try the momos (Tibetan dumplings) and can sample Thentuk (hand-pulled noodle soup with chilies and ginger) and shapta (chili fried beef).

Tamales by Evelia Coyotzi

Junction Boulevard/Roosevelt Avenue stop under the 7 train

Evelia Coyotzi makes dozens of tamales to sell underneath the 7 train. She sells up to 2,000 of her homemade creations on the weekend.

Corona

Ecuadorian Food Cart

Warren Street and Roosevelt Avenue

Feast on blood sausage (morcilla), roast pork (hornado) and potato cakes at this food cart that serves Ecuadorian staples.

Rockaway Park

Brisas Del Mar

990 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

This restaurant, whose name translates to sea breezes, serves popular Dominican and Caribbean food like arroz con habichuelas, mofongo, empanadas and a variety of meat and fish dishes.

Jamaica

Africana Restaurant

146-12 Liberty Ave.

Owner and chef Blessing Osagiede cooks up traditional Nigerian meals at this Jamaica restaurant. Her mother owned a restaurant in Nigeria for 20 years, and Osagiede uses her mother’s recipes at her Queens eatery.

Woodhaven

Neir’s Tavern

87-48 78th St.

Enjoy a beer or cocktail at this historic tavern where movies like “Goodfellas” and “Tower Heist” were shot. You can also order beer food like a hamburger and fries, buffalo chicken or a chicken salad wrap.

Long Island City

Mu Ramen

12-09 Jackson Ave.

Though Bourdain did not visit this restaurant, he did speak to owner and Chef Joshua Smookler, who is Korean but was adopted by an Orthodox Jewish family. The restaurant serves a variety of ramen dishes but includes unique dishes like a matzo ball ramen that reflects Smookler’s upbringing.

Casa Enrique

5-48 49th Ave.

This Michelin star restaurant was opened by brothers Cosme and Luis Aguilar, who wanted to bring traditional dishes from Chiapas, Mexico, to Long Island City. You can have tacos and enchiladas or feast on dishes such as Tostadas de jaiba – crab in crispy tortilla with citrus, avocado, tomato, chile serrano and cilantro.