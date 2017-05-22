Downtown Flushing condo building sold the most units in NYC in early 2017, report says

A Flushing condominium was the best-selling building of its kind in New York City at the start of 2017, according to a recent report.

The Grand at Sky View Parc, located at 131-05 40th Rd., closed on 95 units in the first quarter of 2017. Units sold at a median sale price of $722,691. The condo took No. 1 on a list of the top 10 best-selling New York City properties by PropertyShark.

The development offers apartments that range from studios, three-bedrooms to a lavish penthouse which is listed at just over $2.4 million. With three total towers, SkyView Parc features a stylishly furnished lobby, elevator, children’s playroom, gym and private parking with valet services. The condo complex is also popular for its close proximity to the Long Island Rail Road and the 7 Train, which are mere blocks away.

The development also includes the Shops at SkyView Center, a 785,000-square-foot, multi-level retail space which houses an array of popular retailers, including Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Nike.

Homeowners at the complex can also take full advantage of a seven-acre landscaped rooftop park, which boasts two pools, a basketball court and two tennis courts as well as the “Grand Club,” which includes a full-service spa, residents’ lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and a multi-purpose center.

The rest of the properties on the top 10 list were in Brooklyn and Manhattan. The Boerum, a building in downtown Brooklyn, came in at No. 2 after selling 93 units at a median sale price of just under $1.7 million.

Properties considered for this report included only developments and condo conversions completed since 2012. PropertyShark counted all sales closed between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2017.