Burglar steals a huge bundle of cash and cellphones from a Corona electronics store: cops

Police are looking for a man who broke into a Corona electronic store earlier this month and walked out with $15,000 in cash and a number of cellphones and laptops.

According to police, at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, an unknown man broke into Electromania, located at 100-15 Roosevelt Ave., through the back window. Once inside, the suspect removed $15,000 in cash, 20 iPhones, 35 Galaxy cellphones and 40 HP laptops.

The suspect is described as an adult male with long hair and a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a skull cap, a hooded sweatshirt, and gloves.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.