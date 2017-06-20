Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Man takes a deadly fall during the morning rush at a Jackson Heights train station

Photos by Robert Stridiron
Bystanders watch as police and the Medical Examiner's office investigate the death of a man who fell from the 82nd Street station above Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights on June 20.

A 55-year-old man apparently took a fatal fall from a station on the elevated 7 line in Jackson Heights to the pavement below during the Tuesday morning rush hour, law enforcement sources said.

According to police, the unidentified man leaped off the platform on the Manhattan-bound side of the 82nd Street station on the 7 line, above Roosevelt Avenue, at 8 a.m. on June 20.

Officers from the 115th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20 responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about a man jumping off the platform. They found his body lying near the curb at the northeast corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 83rd Street.

EMS units also responded and pronounced the man dead at the location. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cops examine the spot on the 82nd Street station where the man fell to his death.

Templar1492 June 21, 2017 / 02:34AM
No one falls from the platform down to the street. The man committed suicide. Lucky her didn't land on another person.
charles castro June 20, 2017 / 08:59PM
Uh, I believe he Jumped, he didn't fall. If you're gonna report, do it right
