Man takes a deadly fall during the morning rush at a Jackson Heights train station

A 55-year-old man apparently took a fatal fall from a station on the elevated 7 line in Jackson Heights to the pavement below during the Tuesday morning rush hour, law enforcement sources said.

According to police, the unidentified man leaped off the platform on the Manhattan-bound side of the 82nd Street station on the 7 line, above Roosevelt Avenue, at 8 a.m. on June 20.

Officers from the 115th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20 responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about a man jumping off the platform. They found his body lying near the curb at the northeast corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 83rd Street.

EMS units also responded and pronounced the man dead at the location. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.