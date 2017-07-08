Five straight weekends without E & F trains between Forest Hills & Jamaica

Add the E and F trains in Queens to the myriad MTA lines that will be out of service for lengthy periods of track work during the “Summer of Hell.”

Late on Friday, July 7, the MTA began the first of five straight weekend service suspensions on the E and F lines between 71st-Continental Avenues in Forest Hills and the lines’ terminating points in Jamaica (the E terminates at Jamaica Center, while the F train’s last stop is 179th Street).

The weekend shutdown lasts until 5 a.m. Monday, July 10, and will be repeated every weekend, from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. the following Monday morning, through Aug. 7.

Anyone who normally uses the E or F train to travel between Forest Hills and Jamaica can take free shuttle buses that will operate in place of both lines. The Long Island Rail Road will also cross-honor MetroCards for trips between Penn Station and either the Jamaica or Kew Gardens stations.

Each weekend, the E train will operate local service between 71st-Continental Avenues and World Trade Center, and the F train will provide local service between 71st-Continental Avenues and Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn.

Visit the MTA’s website for more details.