Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Five straight weekends without E & F trains between Forest Hills & Jamaica

Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
The E train (pictured above) and the F line will be suspended in parts of Queens for five consecutive weekends in July and August.

Add the E and F trains in Queens to the myriad MTA lines that will be out of service for lengthy periods of track work during the “Summer of Hell.”

Late on Friday, July 7, the MTA began the first of five straight weekend service suspensions on the E and F lines between 71st-Continental Avenues in Forest Hills and the lines’ terminating points in Jamaica (the E terminates at Jamaica Center, while the F train’s last stop is 179th Street).

The weekend shutdown lasts until 5 a.m. Monday, July 10, and will be repeated every weekend, from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. the following Monday morning, through Aug. 7.

Anyone who normally uses the E or F train to travel between Forest Hills and Jamaica can take free shuttle buses that will operate in place of both lines. The Long Island Rail Road will also cross-honor MetroCards for trips between Penn Station and either the Jamaica or Kew Gardens stations.

Each weekend, the E train will operate local service between 71st-Continental Avenues and World Trade Center, and the F train will provide local service between 71st-Continental Avenues and Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn.

Visit the MTA’s website for more details.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. July 14, 2017 / 02:10PM
If only there will be weekly FASTRACK by the MTA one line at a time, then the entire subway system will be good as new within a few decades or so.
Reply
Related Stories
Mixed feelings in Bayside as ‘Summer of Hell’ starts for the Long Island Rail Road
Mixed feelings in Bayside as ‘Summer of Hell’ starts for the Long Island Rail Road
M train will be shut down between Queens and Brooklyn in 2017 due to track work
M train will be shut down between Queens and Brooklyn in 2017 due to track work
Popular Stories
Photo via Google Maps, insets courtesy of the NYPD
Cops looking for man who slashed a woman's face with a box cutter on a Flushing street
Rendering courtesy of GJDC
Downtown Jamaica is already seeing major benefits from ‘Action Plan,’ with many more to come
Photo courtesy of Oro
Explore Queens' culinary scene during NYC Restaurant Week with deals at these eateries


Skip to toolbar