Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

‘We must develop responsibly’: Ridgewood lawmaker wants new zoning to stop high-rise plans

File photo/QNS
File photo/QNS
Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan wants to update the zoning regulations in Ridgewood to prevent more high-rise buildings coming to the neighborhood as of right.

A Queens lawmaker is calling on the City Planning Commission to revise the city’s zoning policies to prevent the “as-of-right” construction of high-rise buildings across Ridgewood.

As an outspoken opponent of the Ridgewood Tower and other out-of-character structures, Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan wants to see zoning changes, specifically in the Community Board 5 (CB 5) area, that would stop massive buildings from be erected with little to no community input or review process.

Back in May, Nolan wrote a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio, outlining her concerns regarding the 17-story Ridgewood Tower that will be built at 54-27 Myrtle Ave., 336 and 350 St. Nicholas Ave., which will bring 129 luxury apartments consisting of 39 studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom apartments, 27 two-bedroom apartments, and 12 three-bedroom apartments, with 350 parking spaces, and commercial/retail space to the neighborhood.

In response, Marisa Lago, commissioner of the NYC Department of City Planning (DCP), reminded the Assemblywoman in a June letter that “the proposed building is allowable under the current C4-3 zoning, which was kept in place after a robust public engagement process for the comprehensive rezoning of Ridgewood that was adopted by the City Council in 2000.”

This spurred Nolan to call for zoning changes and to have DCP meet with her, her colleagues in government, CB 5, and local civic organizations “to create an updated zoning plan which truly reflects the needs of the community,” she wrote in a July 5 letter to Lago.

In her letter, Nolan notes that the current zoning regulations for the Ridgewood area are 17 years old and the level of development in the neighborhood has increased dramatically since the last time they were altered.

“Unchecked, the current zoning regulations will have a detrimental effect on the quality of life for all of Ridgewood and western Queens residents,” Nolan believes. “In addition, we must develop responsibly, so that our infrastructure is improved with regards to roads, hospitals and schools before new construction adds additional burdens to it. With the additional burden of the planned L and M service suspensions over the next few years, a revised downzoning policy is both appropriate and vital.”

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
FlipoutNYC July 10, 2017 / 05:35PM
You want more affordable housing but atvthe same time downzoning?. Great stupid idea
Reply
Related Stories
Crooks break into Ridgewood apartment building and steal man’s bike
Crooks break into Ridgewood apartment building and steal man’s bike
Martin Scorsese is filming scenes for upcoming mob drama ‘The Irishman’ in Ridgewood today
Martin Scorsese is filming scenes for upcoming mob drama ‘The Irishman’ in Ridgewood today
Popular Stories
Photo via littleny/Shutterstock
Brewery and 60-tap bar and restaurant to open up at NY Mets' Citi Field this fall
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Five straight weekends without E & F trains between Forest Hills & Jamaica
Photos courtesy of Tara Costello
Local cops buy Whitestone boy a new scooter after his was stolen in the park


Skip to toolbar