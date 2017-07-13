Crooks break into Ridgewood apartment building and steal man’s bike

Two burglars broke into a Ridgewood residential building and stole a man’s bike last month, police said.

According to authorities, the duo gained entry into the building in the vicinity of Decatur Street and Wyckoff Avenue by forcing open the front door at approximately 2:23 a.m. on June 9.

Once inside, the individuals snatched the 30-year-old male victim’s bicycle and fled the location in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 104th Precinct obtained this video footage of the alleged suspects and released it on July 11.

The first individual is described as a white male last seen wearing a red and white baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater with “NY” on its chest, light blue jeans, and dark-colored sneakers. The second individual is described as a black male with a beard last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater, blue pants, light-colored boots and a green backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.