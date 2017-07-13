Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

New development in Astoria will include 711 units, some of which will be affordable housing

Photos via Haak Architects
Photos via Haak Architects
A new 711-unit building will be constructed in Astoria.

Updated July 14, 10:30 a.m.

A nine-story residential building is planned to rise on 12th Street in Astoria and will include a whopping 711 units.

The site, located at 30-80 12th St., is being developed by Criterion Group, which is based in the neighborhood. The project will cost $315.6 million to construct and the development company will utilize the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program to fund it, YIMBY first reported.

The program was started in 1990 “to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors.” The program gives EB-5 visas for people who invest in “commercial enterprises” that include regional centers. Greystone, a New York-based commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory company, will act as the regional center.

Out of 711 units, 146 of them will be affordable, and amenities will include “exclusive clubs, rooftop gardens, indoor basketball courts and recreational facilities,” according to the project website. The building will take up an entire city block.

Construction began this month and will take approximately two years to complete. HAAK Architects will handle the design.

 

Photo via Haak Architects

INTERIOR 1

EXTERIOR 2

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Billie kostas July 14, 2017 / 02:51PM
Right, affordable housing. For whom?
Reply
Popular Stories
Photo via Google Maps, insets courtesy of the NYPD
Cops looking for man who slashed a woman's face with a box cutter on a Flushing street
Rendering courtesy of GJDC
Downtown Jamaica is already seeing major benefits from ‘Action Plan,’ with many more to come
Photo courtesy of Oro
Explore Queens' culinary scene during NYC Restaurant Week with deals at these eateries


Skip to toolbar