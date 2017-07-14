Three men arrested for sexually assaulting a woman on a Jamaica street: cops

Police have charged three Jamaica men in connection with the sexual assault and robbery of a 50-year-old woman on a neighborhood street earlier this week.

Brandon Walker, 20, Justin Williams, 17, and Julisses Ginel, 19, each of whom reside at the same South Road group home in Jamaica, were apprehended on July 13 through an investigation that the NYPD Queens Special Victims Squad conducted.

According to law enforcement sources, Walker, Williams and Ginel — along with a fourth, unapprehended perpetrator — allegedly attacked the 50-year-old woman in the vicinity of 150th Street and Beaver Avenue in Jamaica at around 11:10 p.m. on the night of July 11. Published reports indicated that the woman had been walking home after leaving a nearby church.

Authorities said two of the four suspects approached the victim, displayed firearms and led her to a nearby location, where they were joined by the other two suspects. There, according to police, the group ordered the woman to remove her clothes; one of them then grabbed her purse and removed its contents.

Seconds later, law enforcement sources said, three of the perpetrators sexually assaulted the woman, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the incident. Paramedics brought the woman to Queens Hospital, where she was evaluated and released.

After being questioned by Queens Special Victims Squad detectives at the 112th Precinct stationhouse in Forest Hills on Thursday, Walker, Williams and Ginel were booked on first-degree charges of robbery, criminal sex act and criminal use of a firearm, along with counts of sex abuse and menacing.

The New York Daily News reported that officers found in their South Road residence two imitation pistols believed to have been used in the incident. A condom was also recovered from the crime scene; NYPD forensics investigators are now processing it for possible DNA.

Here’s the video of the three suspects being escorted by detectives out of the 112th Precinct. (Video via YouTube/Boris Kaykov)