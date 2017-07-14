Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Three men arrested for sexually assaulting a woman on a Jamaica street: cops

Screenshot via YouTube/Boris Kaykov
One of three suspects arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in Jamaica on July 11.

Police have charged three Jamaica men in connection with the sexual assault and robbery of a 50-year-old woman on a neighborhood street earlier this week.

Brandon Walker, 20, Justin Williams, 17, and Julisses Ginel, 19, each of whom reside at the same South Road group home in Jamaica, were apprehended on July 13 through an investigation that the NYPD Queens Special Victims Squad conducted.

According to law enforcement sources, Walker, Williams and Ginel — along with a fourth, unapprehended perpetrator — allegedly attacked the 50-year-old woman in the vicinity of 150th Street and Beaver Avenue in Jamaica at around 11:10 p.m. on the night of July 11. Published reports indicated that the woman had been walking home after leaving a nearby church.

Authorities said two of the four suspects approached the victim, displayed firearms and led her to a nearby location, where they were joined by the other two suspects. There, according to police, the group ordered the woman to remove her clothes; one of them then grabbed her purse and removed its contents.

Seconds later, law enforcement sources said, three of the perpetrators sexually assaulted the woman, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the incident. Paramedics brought the woman to Queens Hospital, where she was evaluated and released.

After being questioned by Queens Special Victims Squad detectives at the 112th Precinct stationhouse in Forest Hills on Thursday, Walker, Williams and Ginel were booked on first-degree charges of robbery, criminal sex act and criminal use of a firearm, along with counts of sex abuse and menacing.

The New York Daily News reported that officers found in their South Road residence two imitation pistols believed to have been used in the incident. A condom was also recovered from the crime scene; NYPD forensics investigators are now processing it for possible DNA.

Here’s the video of the three suspects being escorted by detectives out of the 112th Precinct. (Video via YouTube/Boris Kaykov)

jo July 15, 2017 / 01:26AM
Aren't these homeless sexual deviants suppose to have a curfew. They’re suppose to be back at the shelter by 10P. Why are they still roaming the streets? It is a shame that a God fearing woman has to deal with these perverts. We need to all speak up and not allow politicians to water down the will of the people. These pols want to close 'Rikers, they want to force police to be more transparent when it comes to surveillance technology and tactics, they already signed off on a major change in how the state deals with 16- and 17-year-old defendants, diverting the majority of those cases directly to Family Court or to judges with access to social services and special training. Weak. Criminals are controlling the streets. The public has to stay locked up at home because it is not safe to be out.
joe July 14, 2017 / 11:48AM
Very quickly three of the four hood rat sub-human scum that robbed and brutally beat and rapped a mother of two while she was walking to the subway from her Church in Jamaica, have been arrested. These ghetto hood rats are Brandon Walker, 20, Justin Williams, 17, and Julisses Ginel, 19, and all live on the shitty road, South Road (now known as Tuskegee Airman Way) at 53 South Road, a f**king ghetto group home. AND they want to keep dumping more group homes, supportive housing and homeless shelters in the area, knowing full well, this is the type of people you get in those places, not cute little girls and boys, that the Mayor likes to put in front of the camera when talking about the homeless. So let’s hear from the hood rats, the family members and friends of these scum bags, about what good kids they are or how they are trying to get their life back on track or that they were falsely arrested or any other BS that the ghetto hood rat crowd loves to ramble on about. AND what the f**k is it with black communities and their constant getting together for some BS vigil prayer group on issues like this. WHAT ABOUT ACTION. Prayer is BS and does not a damn fucking thing, it is passive. Just like Jamaica Councilman I. Daneek Miller and a group of people from Greater Allen Church who held a vigil prayer at the Royal Waste Dump in downtown Jamaica near thousand of families. What, are you going to do, an exorcism to remove the pollutants and stench from the poisonous waste dump in the middle of a residential area. Take action to have such places removed. Take action to see that no more homeless shelters, group homes and supportive housing are dumped here. ACTION FOLKS. HOLDING ELECTED OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE. CALLING ON PEOPLE IN YOUR COMMUNITY FOR THE BS DO NOTHING CORRUPT OFFICIALS. Not some voodoo magic, shaking chicken bones and holding hands while praying to some make believe thing. KEEP that bullshit for the privacy of your own home. Out in public WE NEED ACTION. Photos of this human trash are on my blog: https://cleanupjamaicaqueens.wordpress.com/
